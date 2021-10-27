Kim K Reshared A Dubai Bloggers Pics Of The FendixSKIMS Collab

Kim Kardashian Reshared A Dubai Bloggers Pics Of The FendixSKIMS Collab

If you’ve been following the latest trends you would’ve known that Fendi collabed with Versace not too long ago and that broke the internet. What you might have seen lately is that Fendi is now collabing with Kim Kardashian’s solution-wear brand SKIMS.

The FendixSKIMS collection will be dropping on November 9 but some bloggers have already gotten their hands on some pieces!

Dubai blogger Zeynab El-Helw tried out some pieces from the FendixSKIMS collab and Kim K noticed

Kim K reshared a post by Dubai blogger Zeynab El-Helw as she tried on the FendixSKIMS clothing

Zeynab rocked a dark brown bodysuit and nude sweatpants combo by FendixSKIMS and paired them with some Fendi accessories to complete the look. Fashion Police would rate this 10/10 and so would Kim of course!

Zeynab took to her Instastories which are flooded with her peeps showing their support. She woke up to seeing KIM K HERSELF reshared her post! It’s a big deal if you’re in the fashion industry. ACTUALLY, it’s a big deal PERIOD.

The proud mama and 25-year-old blogger had left London to pursue her career in fashion in Dubai and she’s been killing it so far!

