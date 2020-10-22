Anas Bukhash Asks Lance Armstrong "Do You Have A Big Ego?" And It Completely Catches Him Off Guard

“So how are you really doing?”

In the latest chapter of AB Talks, local Emirati entrepreneur and host Anas Bukhash, sits down with Lance Armstrong, the former professional road cyclist, winner of seven consecutive Tour de France titles, a survivor of cancer and the subject of a decade of doping allegations before acknowledging in 2018 that was he was involved.

AB Talks, hosted by Anas Bukhash is a famously raw interview series. Anas has interviewed the likes of Gary Vee, The Hala and Nas Daily in a modest interview setting with leading questions to discover the true personality sitting before him. In the most recent episode, he sits with the contentious cyclist who was in Dubai last week and Anas asks a question that catches that famously unfathomable cyclist off guard.

At 27.00 Anas asks, “Would you say you have a big ego?”