A New Law For CEOs In Dubai Government Has Been Issued

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a new law in regards to CEOs working in all departments of the Dubai Government.

Dubai Media Office released a statement on Monday about a new law that goes over the appointment and benefits of CEOs in the Dubai government.

What does this mean for CEOs in the Dubai government?

Well, for a start, Law No. (8) of 2021 applies to CEOs working in all departments that are subject to the Dubai Government’s Human Resources Management Law No. (8) of 2018.

It stipulates that the CEO has to be appointed through a resolution issued by the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The new law also specifies the financial benefits, performance indicators, and holidays and the procedures for their transfers.

The CEO doesn’t hold any civil liability for any action or negligence related to the performance of their duties

The law stipulates that the department holds the entire civil liability for any negligence or action, without prejudice to the department’s rights to file a case against the CEO if the actions or negligence have been done intentionally or due to grave fault.

Other specificities regarding holidays, financial benefits and more can be found here.

