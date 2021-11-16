Al Quoz Has A Cool New Fitness Studio And They've Got A AED500 Discount For Lovin Dubai Readers

You’ve landed on this page, because either a) you’re interested in fitness, or b) you love a good deal, and we’ve got you for both!

A new fitness studio has opened in Al Quoz and it aims to build a community that supports each other in achieving their fitness goals. Located in the Just Play Complex, Al Quoz Area 1, LifeSpark Fitness Studio is a home for all levels of fitness. Plus, you don’t need to be a pro to enter these doors! LifeSpark Fitness Studio is simply promoting a healthy attitude toward fitness, they offer a range of group classes and PT trainings, and to make sure everyone gets the chance to experience it, they’re giving all LifeSpark and Lovin Dubai followers a AED500 discount…YAAY!

The newly opened gym wants YOU to visit! First-timers can score an AED500 discount at LifeSpark Fitness Studio right now

3 Spark specific classes you can check out when you’re there!

The SPARK3 HIIT Multi-Level High Intensity – This Interval Training with one goal in mind. For an individual to achieve the 15 components of fitness, getting them ready to handle the physical demands of life and sports, in a supervised highly motivating 50 minutes exercise routine SPARK3 FOUNDATION OF STRENGTH. – Experience The BIG 5! That will fast-track developing your STRENGTH, POWER, ATHLETIC PERFORMANCE, METABOLISM. SPARK3 FLEXIBILITY AND MOBILITY Working on the most neglected fitness components. Includes, Dynamic Stretching, Static Stretching, Assisted Stretching, Hatha Yoga, Power Yoga, and MFR (Myofascial Release)

There’s also indoor cycling and spin classes and they do sports-specific training and Cycling Performance Program. Plus, the studio is available for hire if you’d like a private class.

Where? Just Play Complex, Al Quoz Area 1

It’s only available for a limited time – The offer applies to Founders Membership, Group PT Package and 1:1 PT Package valid until Nov 25.

T&Cs apply for new members only.