Lindsay Lohan Shared Stories From Sal At Burj Al Arab And Her Saturday Afternoon Looked Amazing
The weather is getting cool and breezy and you can be out and about in Dubai all day long now. Be it the beach or by the pool, there are a lot of spots where you can watch magical sunsets and have a beautiful afternoon. One person who is making the most of Dubai’s amaze views and improved weather is Lindsay Lohan.
The actress spent her Saturday chilling at Burj Al Arab’s new spot Sal and her stories looked absolutely dreamy
She showed her fans around her space, giving a glimpse of the views.
The actress has been in town for a while now
Lindsay even celebrated her 34th birthday earlier this year in Dubai and talked about the gratitude she felt for all the loving people in her life.