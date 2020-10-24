Lindsay Lohan Shared Stories From Sal At Burj Al Arab And Her Saturday Afternoon Looked Amazing

The weather is getting cool and breezy and you can be out and about in Dubai all day long now. Be it the beach or by the pool, there are a lot of spots where you can watch magical sunsets and have a beautiful afternoon. One person who is making the most of Dubai’s amaze views and improved weather is Lindsay Lohan.

She showed her fans around her space, giving a glimpse of the views.

The actress has been in town for a while now

Lindsay even celebrated her 34th birthday earlier this year in Dubai and talked about the gratitude she felt for all the loving people in her life.