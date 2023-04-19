LISTEN: Basketball Champion Fadi El Khatib Shares How He Struggled Kickstarting His Career And Becoming An Entrepreneur

There was a specific time in Lebanon when basketball was just massive and certain people found their passion and made a name for themselves during the basketball golden era. One of those people is Fadi El Khatib. In this week’s episode of Unspoken, hosts Fouad and Sabine sat down with Fadi Al Khatib, a 3-time FIBA Asian Champions Cup title holder. Fadi El Khatib talked about his struggles, raising a family, making a name for himself and becoming an entrepreneur after retirement Unspoken is a Smashi show, a sister company to Lovin Dubai, Augustus Media.

El Khatib believes that when you fall, you can stand up and that’s why when the revolution started in Lebanon, he made the decision to move to Dubai His work was taking a hit but he was motivated to keep striving for greatness and build his career in a different country. He also began taking on huge responsibilities from a young age, fresh out of college. He said that he tied the knot at 23, and had his first baby at 25.

“I had zero, zero, zero exactly. I had zero money to spend on my family,” El Khatib said. He faced many struggles during his early to mid-twenties but he knew he wanted to be an entrepreneur and knew that even though he had failed investments, he could turn it around.

Basketball champ, El Khatib had quite the career He holds 7 Lebanese Basketball League titles, 2 Arab Club titles and 3 FIBA Asia Champions Cup titles – talk about impressive! In 2015, he started playing in China for Foshan Long Lion Fujian Sturgeons. In 2017, he returned to Champville and retired in 2020. In August 2022, El Khatib announced his return to Sagesse Club in a big announcement held in Hotel Le Gabriel Achrafieh

El Khatib is dabbling in different sectors as an entrepreneur You might only assume that his business ventures are only linked to health and fitness but he told the hosts on this episode that he’s working on F&B ventures as well as beauty – so completely unrelated fields!

