Latest

A Man’s First Video With The New iPhone 16 Was Of HH Sheikh Mohammed

Anika Eliz Baby
By

He only went to purchase an iPhone 16 pro max…he came back with a core memory for life!

A Dubai resident had an unforgettable experience on the launch day of the iPhone 16 Pro Max at Dubai Mall as he was able to capture a video of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum strolling through the mall

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Recommended

A Man’s First Video With The New iPhone 16 Was Of HH Sheikh MohammedA Man’s First Video With The New iPhone 16 Was Of HH Sheikh MohammedHere’s How To WIN A VIP Golden Ticket To An All-Expenses-Paid Trip To Abu Dhabi!Here’s How To WIN A VIP Golden Ticket To An All-Expenses-Paid Trip To Abu Dhabi!WEEKEND HOTLIST: 6 Ways To Enjoy Your SummerWEEKEND HOTLIST: 6 Ways To Enjoy Your Summer

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

As eager crowds gathered to get their hands on Apple’s latest release, the man, fresh from purchasing his new phone, found himself in the midst of a rare and exciting moment. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was spotted strolling casually through the mall.

This isn’t the first time Sheikh Mohammed has walked through Dubai Mall

He made a similar visit last year too! His unannounced appearances have become moments of pride for the city, reflecting his down-to-earth leadership style and strong connection with the people of Dubai. The sight of the ruler walking through the world-renowned shopping centre during such a busy day is nothing short of impressive.

ALSO READ:HH Sheikh Mohammed Signed A Resident’s Camera

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!

Post Views: 0
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service