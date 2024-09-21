A Man’s First Video With The New iPhone 16 Was Of HH Sheikh Mohammed

A Dubai resident had an unforgettable experience on the launch day of the iPhone 16 Pro Max at Dubai Mall as he was able to capture a video of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum strolling through the mall

As eager crowds gathered to get their hands on Apple’s latest release, the man, fresh from purchasing his new phone, found himself in the midst of a rare and exciting moment. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was spotted strolling casually through the mall.

This isn’t the first time Sheikh Mohammed has walked through Dubai Mall

He made a similar visit last year too! His unannounced appearances have become moments of pride for the city, reflecting his down-to-earth leadership style and strong connection with the people of Dubai. The sight of the ruler walking through the world-renowned shopping centre during such a busy day is nothing short of impressive.

