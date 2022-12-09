Mark Your Calendar To Party With Martin Garrix In Dubai This December

The new year is just a month away and choosing how to spend the last few days can be quite a tough decision. If you’re looking to celebrate with a bang, then head on over to Coca-Cola Arena for a night of memorable beats.

Martin Garrix is bringing you a night of amazing energy and great music to dance to before 2023

Start by marking your calendar for December 30th

‘Cus your New Year’s experience just got ten times better thanks to this legendary DJ. Famous for his super hits like “In The Name Of Love,” “Scared To Be Lonely,” and “Ocean,”, Martin Garrix will take you on a sensational experience in a night of dancing at Coca-Cola Arena.

The location for this concert is actually ideal for people all over the UAE

The fully air-conditioned, 17,000-capacity arena is located in the heart of City Walk, Dubai’s lifestyle destination. The arena is a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and a 5-minute walk from the closest Dubai Metro Station 🙌. This iconic arena has welcomed big names like Jason Derulo, Travis Scott, Christina Aguilera, Dua Lipa, Pitbull, Calvin Harris, and many more!

Here are all the important bits if you’re ready to party with Martin Garrix

When: Friday, December 30, 2022

Price: Tickets start at 175 AED

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

All-ages welcome

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Visit Coca-Cola Arena for more info!

This event is organized by the finest entertainment, hospitality, and marketing agency in the UAE: Full Circle

Founded in 2009, Full Circle first developed and produced Canada’s largest Student Festival – Toronto Frosh Festival. It has now travelled the world providing top-tier artists to countries like The USA, Japan, Pakistan, UAE, Bahrain, Canada, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. From product launches, concept creation, to the coolest corporate events, this agency really knows how to bring its A-game. Full Circle has worked with big names like Dior, Sephora, Emaar, and has even featured artist like Calvin Harris, Pitbull, and Travis Scott. Full Circle really knows how to party.