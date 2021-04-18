Latest
Fans Mob Conor McGregor When He Leaves The UFC GYM In JBR
When Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi in January, you might have thought his UAE dream was over, but since returning to the Emirate last month, Conor has been living his best life with his family in Dubai.
He loves to live a flash life, and to splash his flash life on the ‘gram and recently, he’s been working out at the Palm, shopping, flexing wild supercars and working out.
The Irishman with the infamous reputation posted a set of stories of his immense workout at the UFC gym in JBR… and his eagle-eye fans tracked him down.
Young fans mobbed McGregor when he left the UFC gym in JBR
Their reactions are GOLD
UFC fans will know the man is prepping for round three versus Dustin Poirier in Vegas
UFC264 VS Dustin Poirier happening in Vegas on April 16
The gloves are off: McGregor has already announced he’s going to win the trilogy with a front kick to the nose
The Lovin Daily: Dubai Is Honouring Cab Drivers In the Best Way
How many times do you think RTA cabbies hear people referring to them as “Sir,” “Brother,” or sometimes receive barely a hello?
Well, the Roads and Transport Authority or the RTA has come up with a cool initiative to tackle this anonymity with the #WhosYourCabbie campaign.
RTA announced the launch of the initiative on Friday, with the statement that honours every cab driver in the UAE.
In the video, cabbies talk about how they’re usually asked about the weather, Dubai, and many other things- except their names. Personalising taxi rides will switch up the overall experience for both the driver and the passenger.