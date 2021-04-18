Fans Mob Conor McGregor When He Leaves The UFC GYM In JBR

When Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi in January, you might have thought his UAE dream was over, but since returning to the Emirate last month, Conor has been living his best life with his family in Dubai.

He loves to live a flash life, and to splash his flash life on the ‘gram and recently, he’s been working out at the Palm, shopping, flexing wild supercars and working out.

The Irishman with the infamous reputation posted a set of stories of his immense workout at the UFC gym in JBR… and his eagle-eye fans tracked him down.

Young fans mobbed McGregor when he left the UFC gym in JBR