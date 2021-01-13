I Got To Test Drive The All-Electric Mercedes-Benz SUV And Here's Why It's A Game-Changer

Mercedes-Benz. This German automotive brand has introduced an electric SUV and eco-conscious drivers everywhere are BUZZING! Owning a Mercedes-Benz is a flex and even BIGGER flex to drive around in, so when the opportunity to test drive this beauty around Dubai popped up (I know, I know, perks of the job!) I was first in line to give this a go. Could a luxury car brand with such heritage, match up to the latest electric vehicles available in-market? To get the most out of the experience, I went on a tour of the city and took the Mercedes-Benz EQC to four locations around Dubai. Packed with the latest tech, this car is stunning and it’s also emission-free making it a head-turner in every way. For ANYONE who’s interested in Electric Vehicles (*ALL drivers should be, tbh) this is a classy new addition to the EV market and it is very worthy of your time. Here are 4 reasons why you’ll be seeing the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQC around town

1. Let’s start with the e-car’s SMASHING electric motor! I had the pleasure of driving the SUV for an entire day, allowing me the opportunity to get a proper feel of the car and the smooth drive is BEYOND impressive… It genuinely feels like a regular drive… minus the gas! This is the forerunner in Mercedes-Benz’s new electric drive generation, EQC has a total output of 408 hp (300 kW). An electric motor on each axle converts electrical energy into mechanical energy, offering impressive propulsion with 760 Nm of torque. The fully variable 4MATIC all-wheel drive improves handling stability and distributes the power continuously variably and enhances handling safety, driving pleasure, and range. The EQC supports its driver with five driving programs, each with different characteristics: COMFORT, ECO, MAX RANGE, SPORT and an individually adaptable program.

2. The latest Mercedes-Benz models boast next-level artificial intelligence Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) is fitted as standard in the EQC, as part of the comprehensive control and display concept. A unique feature is voice control, which can even understand different dialects and EQC-specific commands. The EQC-optimised navigation system will automatically calculate a fast and comfortable route with short charging times and minimum charging stops. Mercedes-Benz customers can also easily find charging stations around them through MBUX. So if you’re worried about adjusting to electric car life, there are features to help you! Weather check! Pre-entry climate control ensures that the vehicle’s interiors are at the desired temperature on departure. Dynamic route adjustment is possible thanks to the inclusion of vehicle data such as the current battery charge level as well as information about the route and available charging stations.

3. No more tedious queues at the gas station: You can charge your e-car at home or at any public charging station As standard, the EQC is equipped with a water-cooled onboard charger with a capacity of 7.4 kW, meaning you can charge up at home or at public charging stations. Charging at a Mercedes-Benz Wallbox is up to three times faster than at a domestic power socket. The Mercedes-Benz Wallbox is a charging station that allows fast, safe and convenient recharging at home. Convenient.com! Charging is faster still with DC charging, depending on the status of charge, the EQC can be charged with a maximum output of up to 110 kW at an appropriate charging station. In around 40 minutes, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80%.