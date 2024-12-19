CONFIRMED: Metro Boomin Is Performing Live In Dubai!

METROOOO! It’s confirmed. “The Rap Producer Shaping Pop Music” according to Wall Street Journal is coming to good ol’ Dubai for a sesh…

GRAMMY®-nominated and diamond-certified producer, DJ, and artist Metro Boomin is bringing his trailblazing beats to the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, January 24, 2025

Known for his electrifying sound and unforgettable collaborations, this one-night-only event promises to be a music lover’s dream. Lovin Dubai is a proud media partner!

Grab your tickets right here

Dubai fans have the chance to witness the iconic Metro Boomin brilliance live

Since making waves in 2013, Metro Boomin has become a hip-hop icon, boasting an incredible 52 Billboard Hot 100 hits and working with megastars like The Weeknd, Drake, Future, Post Malone, and Travis Scott. With smash hits like “Creepin” featuring The Weeknd and 21 Savage, “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” with Future and Chris Brown, and the legendary “Jumpman” by Drake and Future, his tracks have defined a generation. But his magic doesn’t stop at producing hits; Metro’s HEROES & VILLAINS album ruled the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart for 18 weeks and solidified his place as a music industry trailblazer.

Adding to his legacy, Metro curated the chart-topping Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack, racking up nearly a billion streams globally.

The important deets

When? Friday, 24 January 2025

Where? Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Grab your tickets right here before they run out!