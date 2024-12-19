CONFIRMED: Metro Boomin Is Performing Live In Dubai!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
METROOOO! It’s confirmed. “The Rap Producer Shaping Pop Music” according to Wall Street Journal is coming to good ol’ Dubai for a sesh…
Known for his electrifying sound and unforgettable collaborations, this one-night-only event promises to be a music lover’s dream. Lovin Dubai is a proud media partner!
Since making waves in 2013, Metro Boomin has become a hip-hop icon, boasting an incredible 52 Billboard Hot 100 hits and working with megastars like The Weeknd, Drake, Future, Post Malone, and Travis Scott. With smash hits like “Creepin” featuring The Weeknd and 21 Savage, “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” with Future and Chris Brown, and the legendary “Jumpman” by Drake and Future, his tracks have defined a generation. But his magic doesn’t stop at producing hits; Metro’s HEROES & VILLAINS album ruled the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart for 18 weeks and solidified his place as a music industry trailblazer.
Adding to his legacy, Metro curated the chart-topping Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack, racking up nearly a billion streams globally.
When? Friday, 24 January 2025
Where? Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Grab your tickets right here before they run out!
