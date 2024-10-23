Millennial Babies Cannot Miss This Throwback Festival of 90S & 00s Pop Icons!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Get ready to groove!
With the stunning JBR as the backdrop, Bla Bla’s poolside will transform into a vibrant open-air dance floor, offering a perfect blend of music, fun, and unforgettable vibes. And Lovin Dubai is a proud media partner too!
S Club is celebrating their 25th anniversary and Melanie C will be lighting up the stage with her signature Sporty Spice energy. We’re talking that kinda EPIC.
Add in the chart-topping tunes from Peter Andre and Gareth Gates, and you’ve got the ultimate throwback extravaganza! Expect to belt out classics like “Don’t Stop Movin’,” “Wannabe,” and “Mysterious Girl” as you relive the best of the 90s and 00s. Plus, there will be plenty of delicious bites, drinks, and interactive activities to keep the party going.
What? MIXTAPE at Bla Bla Dubai featuring S Club, Melanie C, Peter Andre, and Gareth Gates
Where? Bla Bla Dubai
When? Saturday, November 2nd
Price? AED245 for General Admission and AED545 for VIP Tickets (prices at the door on the night will be AED395 for General Admission and AED695 for VIP Tickets)
*For more information and to buy tickets, click here!
Be sure to grab yours fast before prices rise at the door! Whether you’re reliving your favourite hits or making new memories, MIXTAPE is a festival you won’t want to miss.
