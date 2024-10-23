Millennial Babies Cannot Miss This Throwback Festival of 90S & 00s Pop Icons!

Get ready to groove!

MIXTAPE is back at Bla Bla Dubai this November 2nd, and it’s going to be an epic throwback celebration. Following the success of the first festival, this second edition brings together 90s and 00s icons like S Club, Peter Andre, Gareth Gates and ‘Sporty Spice’ herself Melanie C from Spice Girls!

With the stunning JBR as the backdrop, Bla Bla’s poolside will transform into a vibrant open-air dance floor, offering a perfect blend of music, fun, and unforgettable vibes. And Lovin Dubai is a proud media partner too!

Book your tickets now!

The star-studded lineup promises non-stop hits

S Club is celebrating their 25th anniversary and Melanie C will be lighting up the stage with her signature Sporty Spice energy. We’re talking that kinda EPIC.

Add in the chart-topping tunes from Peter Andre and Gareth Gates, and you’ve got the ultimate throwback extravaganza! Expect to belt out classics like “Don’t Stop Movin’,” “Wannabe,” and “Mysterious Girl” as you relive the best of the 90s and 00s. Plus, there will be plenty of delicious bites, drinks, and interactive activities to keep the party going.

Tickets are on sale now!

What? MIXTAPE at Bla Bla Dubai featuring S Club, Melanie C, Peter Andre, and Gareth Gates

Where? Bla Bla Dubai

When? Saturday, November 2nd

Price? AED245 for General Admission and AED545 for VIP Tickets (prices at the door on the night will be AED395 for General Admission and AED695 for VIP Tickets)

Be sure to grab yours fast before prices rise at the door! Whether you’re reliving your favourite hits or making new memories, MIXTAPE is a festival you won’t want to miss.