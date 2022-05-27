د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Dubai Is Set For A Wunderbar Weekend With The Launch Of A Crafty Collab!

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Iconic collaborations that change the ballgame altogether are always welcome in DXB. Especially, the ones that throw an incredible launch event  to commemorate the partnership.

Enter: The Monkey 47 X A BATHING APE® (BAPE®) collab!

Because when the going gets wild… the wild join forces to create an exclusive capsule collection.

Monkey 47 is a libation brand where 100% fresh plant ingredients have married the soft waters of the Black Forest to create the perfect blend of temptation. Partnering with the BATHING APE® (BAPE®)’s tropical, jungle print streetwear collection fuses perfectly to complement the drinks brand.

The two brands have released their iconic collection comprising of a hoodie, tee, Hawaiian shirt, skateboard, and limited edition Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry noose

Each of the collaboration’s five signature pieces comes in BAPE® iconic ABC camo design across three colourways: green, pink, and blue.

The much anticipated launch event will be held at Alserkal Avenue from 8pm until LATE!

As one can expect 🌚

Entry is by invite only, but stay tuned on their IG page for all the exciting updates.

The Monkey 47 x BAPE collection is available to buy through limited runs on bape.com and monkeykiosk.com. The limited-edition Monkey 47 bottle and BAPE® capsule collection will be available in 10 countries worldwide: USA, China, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Dubai, Singapore, UK, and Germany.

If you can’t miss picking up a piece from this collection, it will be available on Legal Home Delivery for a limited period.

Pics via: @monkey47 on Instagram
Sponsored Logo
Monkey 47

Monkey 47 has launched a collaboration with iconic Japanese clothing brand BAPE. With the release of a limited edition bottle and capsule collection using some of BAPEs’ legendary camouflage graphics blended with the Monkey 47 brand identity.

Visit Monkey 47
Monkey 47 On Instagram

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer