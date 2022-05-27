Dubai Is Set For A Wunderbar Weekend With The Launch Of A Crafty Collab!

Iconic collaborations that change the ballgame altogether are always welcome in DXB. Especially, the ones that throw an incredible launch event to commemorate the partnership.

Enter: The Monkey 47 X A BATHING APE® (BAPE®) collab!

Because when the going gets wild… the wild join forces to create an exclusive capsule collection.

Monkey 47 is a libation brand where 100% fresh plant ingredients have married the soft waters of the Black Forest to create the perfect blend of temptation. Partnering with the BATHING APE® (BAPE®)’s tropical, jungle print streetwear collection fuses perfectly to complement the drinks brand.

The two brands have released their iconic collection comprising of a hoodie, tee, Hawaiian shirt, skateboard, and limited edition Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry noose

Each of the collaboration’s five signature pieces comes in BAPE® iconic ABC camo design across three colourways: green, pink, and blue.

The much anticipated launch event will be held at Alserkal Avenue from 8pm until LATE!

As one can expect 🌚

Entry is by invite only, but stay tuned on their IG page for all the exciting updates.

The Monkey 47 x BAPE collection is available to buy through limited runs on bape.com and monkeykiosk.com. The limited-edition Monkey 47 bottle and BAPE® capsule collection will be available in 10 countries worldwide: USA, China, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Dubai, Singapore, UK, and Germany.

If you can’t miss picking up a piece from this collection, it will be available on Legal Home Delivery for a limited period.

Pics via: @monkey47 on Instagram