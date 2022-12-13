Movie Nights Just Got The Greatest Possible Upgrade Thanks To This Slick Switch Projector

Take your movie-watching to a wholeeee new level

If you’re a fan of Netflix and chill, outdoor movies, or leveling up your home movie experience to an elite level, you’ve landed on the right page.

Home projectors are all the rage as we jump into the holiday season, and the latest New Switch smart portable projector featuring a brightness of 450 ANSI lumens is getting heaps of attention. Why? Well, it allows you to watch your favourite movies, youtube, and even Tik-Tok vids on all flat surfaces. Plus, it has a portable battery that has up to 3 hours of playtime AND you can even do ceiling projections. Nifty or what?!

This is compact, super simple to use and easy peasy to rotate

Bump up your home cinema just in time for the holidays

It has autofocus and auto keystone correction features which let you relax and make the adjustments to the image for you! Plus it supports 3D – woot woot. The voice is not robotic, but human-like and very friendly! An in-built high capacity battery will allow you to take it with you for camping, pool parties, holidays, and more without the need of finding a socket. Just Switch it on and enjoy!!!

You can either buy the Smart Portable Projector individually which comes with a charging cable, a remote control, a user manual, and a charger OR…

You can buy the whole projector kit bag which comes with the following:

1. Smart Portable Projector

2. 20,000 mAh Power Bank

3. Protective EVA carry case

4. 92” portable projection screen

5. Mini tripod with adjustable gimbal

6. Projector screen carry bag

7. 20W Speaker and Mood Light