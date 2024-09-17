Music Fanatics.. Mark Your Calendar For These Upcoming Lit Concerts!

Get Read for an Epic Lineup of Concerts in Dubai!

Dubai is set to be the epicenter of sensational music events this season. Whether you’re a fan of electronic beats, soulful melodies, or Latin rhythms, there’s something for everyone! Check out these must-attend concerts that will make your calendar this season shine brighter.

5. KEINEMUSIK Live at Soho Beach Island, Dubai

What? Get ready to dance the night away as the renowned KEINEMUSIK label makes its debut on the sandy shores of Soho Beach Island. This event promises to be a night to remember with an electrifying showcase that’s set to light up Dubai’s nightlife. Don’t miss out on one of the biggest nights yet!

When? November 9, 2024 – 10:00 PM

Where? Soho Beach Island Chile, Dubai

Secure your tickets now before they sell out.. Get your tickets here

4. Elissa & Tamer Ashour at Coca-Cola Arena

What? Mark your calendars for an extraordinary evening as the sensational Elissa and the talented Tamer Ashour hit the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena. With their dynamic performances and soulful tunes, they’re set to make the night unforgettable. Expect a whirlwind of clapping, dancing, and joy!

When? October 11th, 2024.

Grab your tickets now for an unforgettable night!

3. Mohit Chauhan Live at The Agenda

What? Bollywood fans, rejoice! Mohit Chauhan, the voice behind countless hit songs, is bringing his nostalgic and latest hits to Dubai. As part of the Road To Headlines Festival, this is a limited-ticket event you won’t want to miss. Experience the magic of this Original Rockstar live!

When? September 21, 2024

Where? The Agenda Media City, Dubai Marina

Get your tickets here!

2. Miami Band & Ahmed Saad Live at Coca-Cola Arena

Get ready for an electrifying fusion of Arabic music as the Miami Band and Ahmed Saad take the stage together. This powerhouse combo promises a night full of vibrant energy and sensational performances. It’s going to be a musical celebration you won’t forget!

When? November 15, 2024

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

Book your tickets now for an amazing night!

1. Ricky Martin Live at Coca-Cola Arena

What? Get ready for a global music sensation as Ricky Martin hits the Coca-Cola Arena with his high-energy performance. From “Livin’ La Vida Loca” to “Vente Pa’ Ca,” expect a night filled with electrifying energy and dazzling entertainment. This is part of Ricky Martin’s world tour, and it’s going to be epic!

When? December 14, 2024

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

Prepare for an electrifying celebration—secure your tickets here today..