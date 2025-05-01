Nad Al Sheba Mall Is FINALLY Open – Food, Fashion, And Fitness All In One spot!

Get ready, UAE! A brand-new hotspot just landed in your favorite city, and it’s not just any mall.

Whether you’re planning a weekend outing with the fam, catching up with your besties over coffee, or just craving a solo retail therapy moment, this place is about to be your new go-to.

And here’s the cherry on top: the lineup of stores is NEXT-LEVEL

Gang’s all here…

Think Home Bakery for those iconic chewy cookies and coffee moments, SALT to satisfy your burger cravings, and Joe & The Juice for that healthy-meets-tasty vibe. And yes, The Espresso Lab and % Arabica will be fueling your caffeine dreams.

Fitness queens, you’re in luck too! FitnGlam is opening its doors, so you can shop and squat all in one trip. Plus, Spinneys is there for your premium grocery runs. Basically, you can live your best life under one roof.

Also get ready to explore amazing new spots like Ganache Chocolatiers for your sweet cravings, 1847 for a luxury grooming experience, and Magrabi for top-tier eyewear and fashion.

AND….make sure to keep an eye out for their truck that might just cruise by your house!

From May 2nd to May 4th the Nad Al Sheba Truck will be cruising through the Nad Al Sheba and Meydan communities, spreading joy (and goodie bags!) to your awesome neighborhoods.

Everyone is SUPER excited to see this space become a new hangout spot, right in the HEART of the community. Whether you’re rolling in with the fam or just swinging by for a quick bite, Nad Al Sheba Mall is all about local love and big vibes.

So tell your group chat, set your reminders, and get ready to step into something fresh!