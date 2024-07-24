Top Tech Innovator Nagaty Reveals His Habits For Business Success

Mohamed Aboulnaga “Nagaty” is a leading figure in the world of tech entrepreneurship, particularly in emerging markets. With 15 years of experience, he has significantly influenced the tech landscape in Egypt and the broader MENA region.

Nagaty’s entrepreneurial journey began out of necessity. Traditional career paths didn’t suit him, as he found it difficult to fit into predefined roles during job interviews. In an honest and self-reflecting interview with Smashi Business, Nagaty shared his insights on the startup ecosystem, advice for aspiring entrepreneurs and the investments he’s currently looking for.

Challenges and Learning Experiences

Nagaty faced significant challenges, particularly at NOG Investments where he struggled to consolidate food and beverage startups.

“Trying to put pizza places and donut shops into one conglomerate was extremely difficult. I don’t know if I succeeded, but I learned something valuable,” he admitted.

Impact on the Startup Ecosystem

Nagaty’s influence extends across the startup ecosystem. He holds board positions in several tech companies and is an angel investor in multiple startups.

“It’s not about the individual; it’s about the team and vision. The founders must be able to step back and bring in more experienced people when necessary,” Nagaty emphasized.

Insights for aspiring entrepreneurs

“Resilience and adaptability are key. Every challenge is an opportunity to learn and grow,” Nagaty advised.

Mohamed Aboulnaga “Nagaty” continues to be a pioneering force in tech entrepreneurship.From founding startups to leading fintech platforms, his journey is a testament to innovation and resilience.

