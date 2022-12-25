NCM Issues Yellow And Orange Alerts After Heavy Rain Hit Parts Of The Country

NCM Issues Yellow And Orange Alerts After Heavy Rains Hit Parts Of The Country

Heavy rains have hit parts of the UAE, namely in Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and some parts of Sharjah while some Dubai residents experienced a light drizzle.

Due to the nature of the rains, some areas in proximity to wadis have encountered flash flooding, to which the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has sent out a ‘flood alert’, warning motorists to avoid valleys and areas that are prone to landslides and flooding.

The lowest recorded temperature in the UAE this morning was 9.7°C in Jais Mountain, RAK

Footage of the storms that took place across Fujairah and RAK were shared by multiple platforms and individuals online

The storms led to flash floods in certain valleys in the east

NCM says a ‘decrease in temperatures’ is expected across the country today With the maximum temperature expected to be between 24-29°C, and the lowest temperature to reach between 9-14°C. Those living in coastal areas can expect highs of between 23-28°C, while mountain areas should reach between 15-20°C.

