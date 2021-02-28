The FIRST adidas Flagship Store In The Middle East Has Opened In Dubai

Looky looky, adidas lovers! The FLAGSHIP adidas store of the Middle East has opened in Dubai and it’s seriously slick. This my friends IS the future of retail. The store provides an enhanced shopping digital experience, thanks to some very cool tech, instore customizations, the first dedicated outdoor collection for hiking and trail adventures, dedicated kids area and exclusive products… all that AND it happens to be the most sustainable adidas store in the region. Phew! It’s almost 16,000 sqft of EPICNESS that inspires creativity and you can learn all about it on the adidas app (App Store and Play Store). The Dubai Mall store is the FIRST adidas flagship store across the Middle East, India and Africa

Here are the seriously slick features to look for when you visit – (hellloooo cool changing rooms!) Before you go: Check out the adidas app (App Store and Play Store) to transform your experience, when you arrive you can start scanning products and use the new ‘Bring it to Me’ experience. It’s digital shopping IN-STORE, meaning YOU can check sizes and request products, all through the app. And shoppers, take note! Your browsing experience just levelled up thanks to epic digital signs, like digital ceilings and a digital footwear wall – you need to see this in person! And as you navigate further into the store… it keeps getting better. The changing rooms are on ANOTHER level, they’re interactive using tech that can RECOGNIZE products and provide info… how cool is that? Plus, you can make product requests without leaving your space – smart!

From an under-the-water experience to materials used, no stone was left unturned to make the flagship adidas store as sustainable as possible adidas is not shy about its passion for sustainability, so it’s no surprise that for this store, they’ve gone above and beyond. Find consideration to respecting and protecting the environment in every corner, they’ve used an extensive range of sustainable and responsibly sourced materials, including recycled plastic, foam and textiles and the immersive under-the-water experience is SUPER cool and informative. And finally, the store is proudly LEED certified – an internationally recognized certification that guarantees the store has been designed and implemented at the highest level of sustainability.

Get to know: The MakerLab and Crep Protect You won’t miss The MakerLab in the centre of the store, a lab that lets you get creative. There’ll be regular events here, featuring customizations through patches, laser engravings, printing, embroidery and more. Kicks lovers should go directly to Crep Protect. For all your sneaker requirements, this is for people who LOVE sneakers and want to keep them looking fresh! And prepare to get tempted: There’s an area for exclusive DXB products, (talk about limited edition!) the latest adidas Originals designs and collaborations including YEEZY, adidas by Stella McCartney, Y-3 and IVY PARK.