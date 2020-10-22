د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: The Highest Rise In New Cases Reported In The UAE To Date

Today sees the highest number of new confirmed COVID cases in one day.

114,483 tests were carried out, and 1,578 new cases were recorded, taking the total number of cases to 120,710.

1,550 new deaths were recorded, the death toll in the UAE stands at 474 and active cases stand at 6,872.

Stay safe this weekend and wear your masks!

