New UAE Labour Law: 6 New Rules You Need To Know If You're Working In The UAE

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on November 15 announced new decree law to regulate labour relations. The new law outlines a list of regulations in part-time and temporary work, and employee protection. The new law will apply to all establishments, employers and workers in the private sector and will come into effect from February 2, 2022.

1. New Work Model

New work models permit part-time, temporary, and flexible work. The new work model also covers freelancing, condensed working weeks, shared job models, and self-employment.

“In the condensed working week, employees can choose to finish their 40 hours in three days instead of one week as per the contract signed by both parties,” said Al Awar.

In the shared model, two employees can share and complete their task and split their payment upon agreement with the employer.

2. 3-Year Contracts

The new law also sanctions a new type of contract which does not exceed three years. The contract can be renewed for the same period or for a lesser period, upon agreement by both parties.

3. Leaves For Private Sector Employees

All private sector employees will be granted a mourning leave ranging from 3 to 5 days according to the degree of the deceased’s relatives. Besides, all employees will be eligible for a five-day parental leave. All employees who have completed a 2 year tenure with a company will be entitled to a 10-day study leave per year provided that they are enrolled in an accredited institution within the UAE.

Women are eligible for 60 days maternity leave, with 45 days paid leave and 15 days on half wage. Furthermore, new mothers can also avail an additional 45 days without pay, upon finishing the maternity leave period. Mother of babies with special needs will be entitled to an additional 30 day leave after completing the maternity leave period. This can be further extended for another 30 days with no pay.

4. Prohibition Of Bullying, Discrimination And Harassment

The new law provides employees more protection against bullying, physical or psychological harassment by superiors and unlawful seizure of documents. In addition discrimination on the basis of race, colour, sex, religion, nationality or disability is strictly prohibited under the new decree law, with special aims to empower women in the workplace.

5. Employment Of Teenagers

According to the new law, teenagers will not be permitted to work on shifts from 7pm to 7am or engage in risky jobs that can be dangerous to their physical health, ethics and well-being.

6. Working Hours As per the new law, employees cannot work for more than 5 hours, without at-least a 1 hour break. Only two hours of overtime will be permitted in one day. In case the job demands more hours, employees must receive an overtime wage equivalent to regular hour pay with a 25 per cent increase. Employees who work overtime between 10pm and 4am are entitled to an overtime wage equivalent to regular hour pay with a 50% increase. People on a shift basis are exempted from this rule. Those who are asked to work on a day off must be granted one-day leave or an overtime wage which will be equal to the regular day pay, with a 50% increase.

