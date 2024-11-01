3 Reasons To Unwind At This Bohemian Beach Club On Palm Jumeirah

You’ve been looking for a space that can do both: serene peace by day and party animal by night… we gotchuuu.

The hottest new beach club has just been added to FIVE Palm Jumeirah… Bohemia Beach Club is redefining luxury and lifestyle in the heart of the city

Inspired by organic, natural forms and the laid-back bohemian spirit, Bohemia invites guests into a world of unparalleled elegance, exclusive experiences, and electrifying events, setting the standard as Dubai’s ultimate beach club destination.

Here are three reasons why WE should go! (You’re driving, right?)

3. With beachfront views and views of the Marina skyline…this venue is LIT

Bohemia Beach Club stands out with its distinctive, nature-inspired architecture that harmonizes with its beachfront location at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. From sun loungers to the iconic glass-lined infinity pool offering uninterrupted views of Dubai Marina’s skyline, Bohemia is crafted for those seeking a luxurious beach experience. The venue’s exclusive Mediterranean-inspired dining menu and carefully curated spaces make it the ideal retreat for guests to indulge in comfort, style, and the ultimate relaxation.

2. It’s VIP treatment all the way, baby!

Bohemia Beach Club offers a range of premium amenities, making it a sure fave for luxury lovers and partygoers alike.

Imagine reclining on plush sun loungers, taking in panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline and breathtaking sunsets over the water. The infinity pool, lined with sparkling glass panels, invites you to lounge and refresh in style, while attentive staff ensure that every detail of your experience is elevated. The Mediterranean-inspired dining menu provides an array of flavours, from fresh seafood to vibrant salads, complementing your beachside experience with a taste of coastal luxury.

Bohemia also offers private VIP cabanas and a more exclusive lounge experience for guests looking to elevate their day. With premium service, reserved seating, and sweeping views, VIP guests can also enjoy an intimate and sophisticated setting.

1. The party vibes are just unmatched, check out this DJ lineup!

After sunset, Bohemia transforms from a serene beach retreat into Dubai’s liveliest party scene. Yes, she can do both! Known for its world-class lineup of international DJs, Bohemia sets the stage for unforgettable evenings of music and entertainment.

This November, the club welcomes globally renowned artists such as Robin Schulz, Loco Dice, Jan Blomqvist, Hraach, and Monkey Safari, ensuring each weekend is packed with thrilling beats and electrifying performances.

Saturdays feature the signature “Bohemia Presents” event series, offering the ultimate party experience with immersive lighting, dancers, and high-energy vibes, while Sundays take a more relaxed turn with “Bohemia Chill,” the perfect way to unwind and recharge.

You really, really should not miss: This Saturday, don’t miss Robin Schulz headlining the Bohemia Presents series alongside BLISS and Sam Oui, creating an unforgettable night of music and celebration. Entry starts from AED 150 for ladies and AED 250 for gents, including two drinks.

The important bits

Bohemia offers flexible day pass pricing, allowing guests to experience the club’s luxurious offerings:

Beach Club Day Pass Pricing

Mon – Thu : Sunbeds AED 200 (Fully Redeemable), Sofas (4 guests) AED 1,000

: Sunbeds AED 200 (Fully Redeemable), Sofas (4 guests) AED 1,000 Fri – Sun: Sunbeds AED 300 (Fully Redeemable), Sofas (4 guests) AED 2,000

Event Entry Pricing

Bohemia Presents – Saturdays : Starting from AED 150 (Ladies) / AED 250 (Gents) with 2 drinks

: Starting from AED 150 (Ladies) / AED 250 (Gents) with 2 drinks Bohemia Chill – Sundays: Starting from AED 150 with 3 drinks included

Bohemia Beach Club at FIVE Palm Jumeirah awaits, offering the perfect blend of luxury, leisure, and excitement. Whether you’re seeking a serene day by the beach or a high-energy night of music with top international DJs, Bohemia delivers an unmatched experience.