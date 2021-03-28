Latest
Petrol Prices In The UAE Are Seeing A Hike In April
It’s not an April Fools joke but effective Thursday April 1, 2021 petrol prices in the UAE will see a hike. The prices have been released today but the UAE Fuel Price Committee.
The fuel costs saw a hike for the first time in 12 months in March.
The petrol prices in the UAE for the month of March:
- The cost of petrol went up by 21 fils per litre the first time in 12 months
- Super 98 cost AED 2.12
- Special 95 for AED 2.01
- E-Plus at AED 1.93.
- Diesel priced at AED 2.15 per litre (which saw an increase by 14 fils)
Petrol prices for April 2021 will see an increase by approximately 0.17 fils
- Super 98 cost AED 2.29
- Special 95 for AED 2.17
- E-Plus at AED 2.10
- Diesel priced at AED 2.22 per litre
