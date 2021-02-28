Petrol Prices In The UAE Set To Hike For The First Time In 12 Months 

Effective from Monday, March 1, 2021 petrol prices in the UAE will be increasing for the first time in 12 months.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the price increment for fuel in the country:

The cost of petrol will go up by 21 fils per litre

Super 98 will cost AED 2.12

Special 95 for AED 2.01

E-Plus at AED 1.93.

Diesel will be priced at AED 2.15 per litre (increased by 14 fils)

