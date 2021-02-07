Piers Morgan Made A Dubai Journalist's Birthday Wishes Come True

A Dubai journo’s humble birthday wish has just come true! Lubna Hamdan, former editor of Arabian Business and current host of Greenback recently posted a confession: A couple of months ago, she tried to contact Piers Morgan, the Marmite TV personality and current presenter of Good Morning Britain. The story might have ended there, but now, months later the Dubai presenter tweeted @Piers, hoping to get a birthday shout out. Lubna tweeted her birthday wish, she asked her followers for enough likes and RTs to get the attention of the polarising British presenter “I have a confession to make… a few months ago I contacted Piers Morgan – he never replied. But it’s my birthday on Tuesday. Can we get enough likes for him to wish me happy birthday? Let’s try…”

She got heaps of responses to her first tweet, with lots of people jumping in to say ‘happy birthday’!

Although some did question the strange b-day wish

And eventually… He responded! An unusually timid tweet from the man who has ZERO filter and who’s outspoken views have lead to thousands of complaints.

Not just one, Piers then went on to send happy birthday wishes

Happy Birthday for Tuesday, Lubna… 🤣 https://t.co/4vuYsQt8Ee — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 6, 2021

Piers Morgan has 7.7 million followers on Twitter, he’s super active on the site, so getting a response is kind of a big deal

And Lubna is pumped! She said she’ll interview him one day, but for now, she’s simply delighted with the shout out

One day I will interview you, you absolute icon. But for now, WOOHOOW!!! https://t.co/tdmcARZAMM — Lubna Hamdan (@LubnaHamdan0) February 6, 2021