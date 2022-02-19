د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

PODCAST: The CEO Of Medcare Talks About Profit As A Healthcare Provider In The Business Sector

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

PODCAST: The CEO Of Medcare Talks About Profit As A Healthcare Provider In The Business Sector
Medicine and the world of healthcare has, without a doubt, proven its importance especially in the pandemic proving the need for quality, everywhere around the world.
In today’s DUBAI WORKS Business podcast, we sat down with Dr. Shanila Laiju, CEO at Medicare, which is a network of Muti-specialty hospitals, medical centers with hundreds of specialised doctors.
The agenda of Medcare? To provide and assure the wellbeing of all its visitors.

Listen to Dr. Shanila talk healthcare and the wellness industry in Dubai

This episode covers the following:
  • The story of Medcare
  • Wellness industry in Dubai
  • Medcare’s future plans

Or catch the chat, in video format below:

Follow Dubai Works wherever you listen to your podcasts

Comments
Share this

More Podcasts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer