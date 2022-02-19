PODCAST: The CEO Of Medcare Talks About Profit As A Healthcare Provider In The Business Sector

Medicine and the world of healthcare has, without a doubt, proven its importance especially in the pandemic proving the need for quality, everywhere around the world.

In today’s DUBAI WORKS Business podcast, we sat down with Dr. Shanila Laiju, CEO at Medicare, which is a network of Muti-specialty hospitals, medical centers with hundreds of specialised doctors.

The agenda of Medcare? To provide and assure the wellbeing of all its visitors.

Listen to Dr. Shanila talk healthcare and the wellness industry in Dubai

This episode covers the following: