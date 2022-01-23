PODCAST: The Co-Founder of Mamo Drops The Deets On The New Way Of Transferring Money

On today’s episode of Dubai Works we’re joined by Asim Janjua, the founder at Mamo. A UAE-based Fintech start-up that is set to change the future of payments and finance in The Middle East. By giving its users effortless access to their money, through an application that demonstrates simplicity, empathy, and utility.

2 former Google engineers and designer, had the idea to start their own fintech company based on the issues they were facing with splitting costs and transferring money online. Mamo was born and the rest is history! The company launched in 2019 with users being family and friends until it expanded to what it is today. Users are able to drop money into the Mamo wallet or simply link their debit and/or credit cards to the app. Transferring money will then take a few seconds.