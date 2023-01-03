د . إAEDSRر . س

Pretty Little Thing’s Founder Invited Naomi Campbell And JaRule To His NYE Dubai Party

You go to a New Year’s Eve party in Dubai and you know it’ll be epic! Yes, it’s past New Year’s but this party was unlike any other.

We’re talking Trey Songz performing, fog machine, and a VIP guest list. So who’s behind the best party of 2022?

Pretty Little Thing’s founder, Umar Kamani threw his own and invited some A-list celebs including model Naomi Campbell and JaRule

Named by TIMES in the Top 100 Influencers, Tamara Kalinic and her partner Filippo Testa

 

A post shared by Tamara Kalinic (@tamara)

Artist Stevie Mackey

 

A post shared by Stevie Mackey (@steviemackey)

And Mona Kattan and her hubby were among the few celebs on the guest list

 

A post shared by Hassan Elamin (@hassanelamin)

