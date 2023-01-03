Latest
Pretty Little Thing’s Founder Invited Naomi Campbell And JaRule To His NYE Dubai Party
You go to a New Year’s Eve party in Dubai and you know it’ll be epic! Yes, it’s past New Year’s but this party was unlike any other.
We’re talking Trey Songz performing, fog machine, and a VIP guest list. So who’s behind the best party of 2022?
Pretty Little Thing’s founder, Umar Kamani threw his own and invited some A-list celebs including model Naomi Campbell and JaRule
Named by TIMES in the Top 100 Influencers, Tamara Kalinic and her partner Filippo Testa
Artist Stevie Mackey
And Mona Kattan and her hubby were among the few celebs on the guest list
