Property Finder Answers The Most Common Questions About Buying Property In The UAE

“When it comes to home buying, where do I even begin?”

If you’re thinking of taking the crucial first step into real estate ownership in Dubai, you’ve landed on the right page. Because before you make the biggest purchase of your life, naturally, you’ll have questions.

And Property Finder is here to help. The leading MENA property portal is answering your most frequently asked questions regarding prices, visas, renting, buying, and more. The campaign ‘You Have Questions, We Have Answers’ highlights the A-Z with answers from the experts to empower you with information so you can take control of your home search journey.

Real Questions From Real Home Buyers (Answered!)

On the Property Finder blog, you’ll find detailed answers based on data points and insights, as well as the perspectives of Property Finder’s industry experts

Buying a home is a significant decision that can be overwhelming, leading to doubts and questions. It is natural to feel lost, but it is essential to take a deep breath and break the process into smaller decisions. So, are you ready to take the leap?!

Firstly, you should spend time exploring the type of property you would like and then use the features available on Property Finder website and App to turn your dream of owning a home into a reality.

The filter feature will help you narrow down your search so that you have a more precise list of homes that exactly fits your need to choose from. But that’s not all – with Property Finder, you can also take advantage of the SuperAgent feature. Custom-developed by Property Finder, the system uses millions of data points and aims to help home-seekers find the most responsive agents with up-to-date and improved knowledge of the properties.

Have more questions? Get the know-how from Property Finder’s experts and start your home-buying journey now

Your biggest FAQs about buying a property is answered right here

How can I know if the price I’m paying for the property is a fair market price?

For many buying a home is a significant investment decision and it is only natural to desire assurance that you are receiving a worthy return on investment. So what should you do? Do your research and read more here on how to buy a property in Dubai like a pro.

Should I apply for a mortgage before or after I find the house?

It’s natural for people to assume, “I haven’t found my dream home, I’ll worry about Mortgage later.” However, it is actually more sensible you begin researching mortgages before house hunting and here’s why.

What are primary properties?

A primary property is a brand-new property that has never been previously owned. Whereas secondary properties are ones that are previously owned and not by a developer. Both primary and secondary properties has both its pros and cons. Read more here to make the ultimate decision on which one to buy.

Content shared via Property Finder blog