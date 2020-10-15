Queen Rania Calls On The Fullest Punishment Following 'Unspeakable Atrocity' In Jordan

Jordan grieves the unspeakable attack on a 16-year-old, and the Queen has addressed the nation.

On Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy was kidnapped, he had his hands cut off and eyes gouged out before we was returned to his mother. He is thankfully still alive and receiving treatment at a local hospital. The attack was retaliation after the teen’s father reportedly killed the uncle of one of the attackers.

This is the chilling description of a brutal attack which took place in Zarqa City, Jordan this week and has resulted in an outcry from the people of Jordan who are appealing for harsh punishment for the attackers. Now, Queen Rania of Jordan has addressed the crime, and in an online address, she says she supports the fullest punishment of the perpetrators.

Queen Rania speaks out against the attackers