Queen Rania Calls On The Fullest Punishment Following 'Unspeakable Atrocity' In Jordan
Jordan grieves the unspeakable attack on a 16-year-old, and the Queen has addressed the nation.
On Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy was kidnapped, he had his hands cut off and eyes gouged out before we was returned to his mother. He is thankfully still alive and receiving treatment at a local hospital. The attack was retaliation after the teen’s father reportedly killed the uncle of one of the attackers.
This is the chilling description of a brutal attack which took place in Zarqa City, Jordan this week and has resulted in an outcry from the people of Jordan who are appealing for harsh punishment for the attackers. Now, Queen Rania of Jordan has addressed the crime, and in an online address, she says she supports the fullest punishment of the perpetrators.
Queen Rania speaks out against the attackers
كيف نعيد لك ما انتزعه المجرمون، وكيف نلملم أشلاء قلب أمك وذويك؟ كيف نحمي أبناءنا من عنف وقسوة من استضعف الخلق دون رادع…
تم النشر بواسطة Queen Rania في الأربعاء، ١٤ أكتوبر ٢٠٢٠
How can we undo this heinous crime? How can we mend your parents’ shattered hearts? How can we keep our children safe from the brutality of criminals who lack the most basic morals?An unspeakable atrocity in every respect.Our hearts go out to you. You are the son of every Jordanian home, and I stand with the voices that call for the fullest punishment of the perpetrators.
A video of the attack has been widely shared
To add further insult, a video of the attack has been shared which shows the teen crying and pleading for help. 10 men were reportedly involved, they abducted the boy and took him to a deserted area where the crime took place. The nation is truly shook by the heinous crime and calling on authorities for immediate action.
People are horrified and saddened by the horrific crime
حسبييي الله ونعم الوكيل💔💔💔💔💔 #جريمة_الزرقاء #الإعدام_لمجرم_الزرقاء pic.twitter.com/QoIpMikXGT
— 🖤 (@4ernnd) October 15, 2020