A Top Real Estate Broker In Dubai Earned AED1.5 Million SALARY In February

It is a great time to be in real estate, with top-earning agents raking in over AED1 million in commission in February alone.

Lewis Allsopp, the CEO of Allsopp & Allsopp real estate brokers revealed what his top team players are earning, and let’s just say… they’re raking it in.

In a post on LinkedIn, he said 2023 has been an amazing year so far, with the company smashing January 2022 figures by 62%, and their top performed earning £352,000 (AED1.5million+) commission in a single month. But that’s not all… Lewis described how one agent pocketed a whopping AED800,000 in monthly commission and simply called it ‘decent’

I was speaking to one other of our top guys at padel tennis (which I’m rubbish at) and asked him how he got on last month becuse I hadn’t seen the end figures yet and he said

“Yeah decent month, 840,000 AED (200k GBP)” and laughed. He laughed because this is the norm for someone of his calibre. Yet the higher end of the norm. But never the less not far away!

The post proves real estate in Dubai is booming and Lewis projects the good times will roll for 3 more years

“Dubai Real Estate market for the next 3 years will be incredible for brokers, owners and investors but not so much for tenants looking for a good deal.”

The comments section mirrored the positivity with Ugo Bagration, the Business Development Director at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Marbella adding, ‘many people may not realize how astonishing a success story Dubai is’. He added that ‘it will remain in the top 3 best performing real estate markets in the world for years to come’.

