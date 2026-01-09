Reddit Reacts To An AED 7K Piece Of Chicken Listed On Amazon!

If you ever needed a reminder to double-check prices before hitting that “Buy Now,” option, this would be it.

Redditors were left seriously confused after spotting a listing on Amazon UAE that showed 500 grams of chicken priced at a casual AED 7,000 (tax included). Naturally, the internet did what it does best and collectively went, “Whaaat?!”



Once the screenshot started doing the rounds, more users chimed in saying they’d noticed,

Everyday products suddenly carrying wild price tags in Dubai, some jumping from under AED 10 to nearly AED 10,000

Groceries were out there living their luxury era. But not for too long, because thankfully it seemed like a technical error from the team.

The whole thing was down to a technical glitch, which has since been fixed. But not before Reddit had a field day.

Comments swooped in with the advice “Forget crypto, invest in chicken breasts” as people tracked the price swinging from AED 7,000 to AED 7, then up to AED 8,000 within minutes.

Of course, before finally returning to normal grocery-store reality.

It sure did bring in a lot of good laughs and memes, while some went along to check if their bank balance could afford half a kilo of chicken anymore.

