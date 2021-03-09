Latest
Swimmers Gather Up! Registration For The Beach Swim Has Opened
The Dubai weather has called it: it’s time for a swim.
The city is equipped with athletes and those who partake in community-run organisations for swimming, running and cycling all throughout town. So whether you’re a newbie or someone who’s ready to take on a new challenge, there are a plethora of events available for you.
Kickstart the month of March with a great big swim meet, happening soon, registrations have opened up so securing your spot is a must!
Swimmers of the city, gather round: An official non-wetsuit swim will take place in JBR on March 19, 2021.
Whatever distance you choose to participate in, prizes are UP for grabs with trophies that will be handed out to 1st, 2nd and 3rd placed finishers in each category at 10.30am on the same day!
Even more of an incentive to get you moving, eh?
How much?
AED100 – for the 200m run for ages 8-12 years
AED125 – 400m for all ages
AED135 – 800m for all ages
AED 145 – for 1 mile (1600m)
The important bits
The event kicks off opposite The Beach, JBR at 730am on March 19 (arrivals from 7am)
It’s an NON Westuit swim, just an FYI and race briefing will take place via Zoom prior to the event.
Parking is available but it’s advisable to use public transport.
If you’re confused about anything, please follow direction signs and instructions of the Race ME support teams.
