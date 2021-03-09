Swimmers Gather Up! Registration For The Beach Swim Has Opened

The Dubai weather has called it: it’s time for a swim.

The city is equipped with athletes and those who partake in community-run organisations for swimming, running and cycling all throughout town. So whether you’re a newbie or someone who’s ready to take on a new challenge, there are a plethora of events available for you.

Kickstart the month of March with a great big swim meet, happening soon, registrations have opened up so securing your spot is a must!

Swimmers of the city, gather round: An official non-wetsuit swim will take place in JBR on March 19, 2021.