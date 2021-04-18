Good News! New Dubai Law Could See Rents Freeze For THREE Years

The Dubai Land Department is drafting a law that would freeze rent in Dubai for three years.

The move aims to keep disputes between landlords and tenants at bay, keep prices fair and ultimately offer an accurate view of property prices in the Emirate. It aims to protect the rights of both the tenants and the landlords.

It’s not time the celebrate just yet, the draft still needs to be finalised and made official. No date has been given, but once the draft is signed into approval, an announcement on the update will be made via official channels.

According to The National, the law provides stability and a fair marker

Through this law, we seek to create further stability in the market, as well as to make certain that landlords receive fair market value for their properties following the suggested three-year stabilisation that will be factored into the new law.

Via Dubai Land Department rep

It’s still unclear whether the law would apply to new contracts as well as contract renewals.

