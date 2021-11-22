Residents In Shock After Supercar In Flames Near Dubai Internet City

Those passing by Dubai Internet City, watch out as a car caught fire.

A supercar has caught flames near Dubai Internet City and people have started sharing footage of the same

The car, which is reportedly an Audi R8, which can cost AED400,000 was seen in flames shortly after 11 am. The reason for the fire is unclear and it was under control in time. Residents at the scene saw one car on fire, and it looks like no other cars were damaged. No injuries have been reported at this time.

If you’re driving by Internet City, please be careful and DO NOT film it

Emergency services arrived at the scene just in time to control the situation. We hope everyone is safe!