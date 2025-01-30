Ride, Race & Win! Experience Škoda At L’Étape Dubai On February 1st & 2nd With Free Gifts For All

Get ready to show off your ride and score an exclusive win with Škoda because L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France is coming to Dubai.

For the first time ever, the epic race is coming to the region, and is calling cycling fans and families to join in on the fun!

Škoda, the Title Sponsor & Official car partner of L’Etape Dubai, is here to push your limits!

Škoda, a longtime supporter of cycling, is bringing the legendary Tour de France experience straight to Dubai on February 1st & 2nd, 2025.

Škoda actually started as a bicycle manufacturer over 130 years ago! That deep-rooted love for cycling is still going strong today, with the brand supporting amateur and pro cyclists and communities all over UAE and the world! Whether it’s backing big races or championing rising stars like Darcey Minton and Martin Nikolenko, Skoda’s commitment to the sport runs deep.

Whether you’re a pro cyclist, a weekend rider, or just looking for a fun day out, THIS is your chance to be part of something epic…

Anyone can sign up NOW and get some major perks!

Sign up NOW and get 25% off your registration for any of the L’Étape Dubai races! Whether it’s the kids’ race (300m, 900m, 1800m), the 20km family ride, or the main event (50km & 101km), there’s a challenge for everyone.

Just use promo code WeLoveCyclingME to claim your discount.

This is the perfect chance for family fun, winning awesome trophies, and cruising through thrilling test drives!

Head over to the Škoda Fun Zone, where there’s something for everyone—family-friendly games, cool test drives, and plenty of exciting activities. Snap a pic with the iconic red Škoda Superb, the official car of the Tour de France Director, and be among the FIRST to check out the sleek new Škoda Kodiaq, the official support car for the L’Étape Dubai race, that hasn’t even hit the roads yet!

Little ones can take on a cycling obstacle course, while you get behind the wheel of the latest Škoda models with Ali & Sons. Plus, there’ll be thrilling competitions, awesome prizes, and a chill-out zone to relax and soak in the vibe. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!

The rides are calling everyone, with awesome giveaways waiting for all ages!

Get ready to compete for the iconic Tour de France jerseys, including the Polka Dot (Best Climber), Green (Best Sprinter), and the legendary Yellow Jersey for the ultimate champions! But that’s not all, cheer on the little racers in the Kids Race at 9:00 AM, where every child gets their very own official L’Étape medal. Then, join the Family Ride at 9:30 AM for a relaxed 20km ride that’s perfect for riders of all ages. It’s a day packed with fun, family-friendly moments and a chance to shine!

Plus there’s PERKS for you Škoda owners!

Register for any of the L’Etape race and present your Škoda car key at the Škoda Fun Zone during the weekend to grab a free Škoda cycling backpack.

But make sure you hurry, it’s only available for the first 100 visitors!

Don’t forget to save the deetz:

L’Etape Village timings:

Saturday, Feb 1: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM (Family Day)

Sunday, Feb 2: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM (Race Day)