This Rapper's New Music Video Is About As Dubai As You Can Get

A music video for Italian rapper Rondo Da Sosa, which’s already garnered half a million views in three days was shot in Dubai. Boom. Rondo Da Sosa is one of the rising rap artists to watch, according to Spotify, and the numbers across his social media platforms reflect this statement. Born in 2002, the 18-year-old Milan native from San Siro first signed with a music label in 2020. Image Credits: Instagram @Rondodasosa

Rondo Da Sosa is known for his signature voice and style among his young audience Although it’s not clear when the music video was shot, the rapper first started posting pictures in the Dubai’s sand dunes as early back as April 4.

He titled his song ‘Dubai’ and it is EVERY bit as Dubai as it can get Well, at least from the POV of tourists, since we all know there’s SO much more. Regardless, the music video featured several hotspots that have become a favorite for many celebrities, locals, tourists, and residents alike.

The infamous Meydan VIP bridge was featured, as well as the Dubai desert, and the Dubai Aquarium In short, it’s like a mini ode to the city. But again, we’ll need the translations to verify this. Watch the video below and let us know if you’re familiar with Rondo’s tracks.

It’s always awesome seeing Dubai’s beauty being highlighted in music and entertainment …especially when it’s not just from artists in the region but around the world. The city does deserve it, after all.