RTA Has Set Up A Wonderful New Initiative To Honour Cab Drivers

How many times do you think RTA cabbies hear people referring to them as “Sir,” “Brother,” or sometimes receive barely a hello?

Well, the Roads and Transport Authority or the RTA has come up with a cool initiative to tackle this anonymity with the #WhosYourCabbie campaign.

The sign that usually says ‘taxi’ atop each vehicle will have the name of the driver

Yep, so say goodbye to the bland word ‘taxi’ that’s written on top of the car as the signage has been changed to the name of whoever is driving the cab.

Isn’t that awesome?

Image Credits: Twitter /@RTA