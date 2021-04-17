Announcements
RTA Has Set Up A Wonderful New Initiative To Honour Cab Drivers
How many times do you think RTA cabbies hear people referring to them as “Sir,” “Brother,” or sometimes receive barely a hello?
Well, the Roads and Transport Authority or the RTA has come up with a cool initiative to tackle this anonymity with the #WhosYourCabbie campaign.
The sign that usually says ‘taxi’ atop each vehicle will have the name of the driver
Yep, so say goodbye to the bland word ‘taxi’ that’s written on top of the car as the signage has been changed to the name of whoever is driving the cab.
Isn’t that awesome?
“To the heroes who are with us in every journey, the heroes who kept #Dubai moving in the toughest times, and the heroes who add life to our streets every day; we’re proud of you, we know you, and we appreciate all that you do.”
RTA announced the launch of the initiative on Friday, with the statement that honours every cab driver in the UAE.
In the video, cabbies talk about how they’re usually asked about the weather, Dubai, and many other things- except their names. Personalising taxi rides will switch up the overall experience for both the driver and the passenger.
So if it’s Walid, Samir, Asif, Ahmed, Kumar, Salim, Joe or whoever- make sure you greet them as you would anyone else you’re introducing yourself to
After all, these are our heroes and friends!
