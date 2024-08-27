RUN! 5 Arabic Events You Should Already Have Tickets For!

Dubai is turning up the volume this season with an incredible lineup of Arabic events that are sure to leave you humming, laughing, and dancing all night long. Whether you’re into soulful melodies, heart-pounding performances, or side-splitting comedy, there’s something for everyone. Here’s what’s coming up!

Get ready to be swept off your feet by the enchanting voice of Angham as she takes the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on September 27. With hits like “Sidi Wesalak,” “Kol Ma N’arrab,” and “Omry Maa’ak,” Angham is set to deliver a night of pure musical magic. Tickets are flying, so grab yours now before they’re all gone!

On September 29, the stage at Dubai Opera will be illuminated by the charismatic Nassif Zeytoun. Known for his mesmerizing hits like “Bel Ahlam,” “Aw’at,” and “Majbour,” Nassif’s concert promises to be an evening of passion and romance in one of the most iconic venues in the world. Don’t miss this chance to experience his enchanting voice live!

Need a good laugh? Then head over to Zabeel Theatre on September 7 for a night of non-stop comedy with the hilarious Bin Swelah. Known for his witty takes on everyday life, Bin Swelah will be joined by special guests Badr Saleh and Ahmed Seif, making this a night of laughter you won’t want to miss. Get ready to laugh until your sides hurt!

Mark October 11 on your calendar because Elissa and Tamer Ashour are teaming up for an epic concert at Coca-Cola Arena! Expect a night of soulful melodies and energetic beats as these two powerhouse performers light up the stage. It’s going to be an unforgettable evening of music, joy, and unforgettable memories. Secure your tickets and get ready to dance the night away!

Prepare for an enchanting evening of music at Dubai Opera with the extraordinary talents of Marwan Khoury and Abeer Nehme. These two Lebanese legends will bring their magical voices and incredible artistry to the stage, blending traditional and contemporary Arabic music in a performance that promises to captivate your heart and soul.

Don’t let these amazing events pass you by! Grab your tickets, gather your friends, and get ready to experience the best of Arabic entertainment right here in Dubai!