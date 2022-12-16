3 Places To Catch The World Cup Final With The BEST Snacks To Offer

Game on, snack on! The World Cup has been POPPING.

It’s been world-class football from the very first whistle, and if the action on the pitch wasn’t good enough, bars and kitchens and the good people at Sadia have been whipping up a STORM to make sure your snack situation has been LIT. Love footie? Love snacks? Love any reason to tuck in?!

3 top venues in Dubai are giving it socks with a seriously good World Cup platter and a whole host of fun Sadia activations. If you didn’t make it to Doha, this platter will make it allllllll better, featuring Tempura Nuggets, Tempura Chicken Popcorn, Broasted Chicken Strips, Zinger Chicken Strips, Waffle Fries and Chicken Fries. Yum, YUM!

This Sadia chicken platter is a movie! Here’s where you need to go

3. Zero Gravity

Pool, beach, football… the Football Zone at Zero Gravity has been one of Dubai’s hotspots for World Cup action. Levelling up from its regular beach scene and activations, footie games, photo ops, and more to keep footie fans entertained throughout.

If you take football and snacks seriously, get yourself to the Football Zone at Zero Gravity and tuck into a Sadia platter stat!

2. The ELS Golf Club

Big screens, awesome vibes, and whopper platters at The Els Club are serving you a chill and easy spot to catch the remainder of the World Cup. All fans are welcome! Located on the verge of the lush Els Club, you’ll find a relaxed venue that’s the perfect spot to enjoy some eats while the best players in the world battle it out for the World Cup final.

Tip! Come with friends and ask for the “Sadia Platter”

1. Top Golf & Emirates Golf Club

The Sadia Platter is available at both venues and you will NOT be disappointed! If you love spiced waffle fries, Korean Chicken popcorn, Tempura Nuggets, Broasted strips and Crispy Hot Dogs, then you’ve landed on the right page.

There are only days left to try this special platter so make your bookings ASAP!