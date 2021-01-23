Announcements
Dubai Announces New Safety Measure For Public And Private Spaces
Dubai announced further implementations of COVID-19 safety measures at weddings, social events, and private parties.
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has mandated a new decision to limit attendance of weddings, social events, parties to first-degree relatives that total 10 people only, wether at a hotel or at home, effective starting Wednesday, January 27.
Photo by Nextvoyage from Pexels
Starting Wednesday, January 23, weddings, social events, and parties either in hotels or at home are limited to first-degree relatives
10 is the max cap of people allowed in those spaces too.
If dining out or at cafés, numbers allowed to sit at one table has been reduced
For restaurants, the number of people allowed to sit at one table has gone from 10 to 7, whereas cafés are allowed to have 4 people.
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management mandates new decision to increase the separation distance between tables at restaurants&cafes from 2 metres to 3 metres.
Social distancing has now increased from 2m to 3m in most spaces – including fitness centers and gyms
Yep, so now residents have to comply with physical distancing at restaurants, cafes, gyms, and fitness centers from the usual 2m to 3m.
