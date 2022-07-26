د . إAEDSRر . س

Your Favourite Healthy Food Spot Is Now Delivering In Abu Dhabi

Your wellness matters!

Looking for high-quality salads or superfood meals sourced naturally? Look no further, your favourite healthy bowls of goodness are coming straight to you in Abu Dhabi.

Your lifestyle is about to be taken up a notch with your fave healthy food scene, SALATA.

That’s right folks! Your fave salad spot will now find you with some of their nutritional and flavoursome bowls in Abu Dhabi…

SALATA is a lifestyle culture created around food by health enthusiasts.

You’ve given them so much love in Dubai. Now, the winners of the Deliveroo Newcomer Award 2022 will be accessible in not one, but TWO emirates – Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Healthy food just got tastier – here’s what you need to know

There’s something for everyone here – from Kimchi bowls to Fabulous Freekeh, nourish your body and marvel your taste buds all at once.

Buy your SALATA through any of your favourite apps – Deliveroo, Talabat, Careem food and more.

Embrace the healthy scene with SALATA’s refreshing and nutritious bowls of flavorful delight!

So the next time you’re CORN-fused about where to order from… SALATA is yo’gal!

 

A post shared by SALATA UAE (@salatauae)

Established in Beirut by fitness and food enthusiasts, SALATA is a lifestyle movement revolving around healthy and active culture. SALATA is more than a salad place. We strive to inspire our community to eat real food and adopt an active lifestyle.

Every person deserves to be connected to a clean, reliable, and sustainable source of food. We provide high-quality salads and superfood bowls sourced directly from nature.

Visit SALATA's Official Website
SALATA On Instagram

