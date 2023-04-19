Satisfy Your Cravings & Soak Up The Sun At The Club In Palm West Beach This Eid

Calling all beach lovers and foodies! Get ready to dive into a world of luxury and relaxation at The Club at Palm West Beach this Eid break.

This isn’t just any ordinary beach experience – it’s an unrivalled signature project where beach living is reimagined to transport guests to a new paradise realm.

Picture this: pristine white sand, crystal clear waters, and contemporary architecture that makes you feel like you’re living in a dream. The Club boasts seven connected pools and exclusive access to a private beach, delivering an eclectic experience like no other.

Plus, with nine bespoke concepts under one roof, you won’t have to go far to satisfy your cravings this Eid…

But let’s talk about the show’s real star – BRUNCH at Playa!

Brunch isn’t just a meal, it’s a lifestyle. And at The Club, they take it seriously. Playa is where it’s at, with their “Sol Celebration” on Friday and “La Reunion Brunch” on Saturday.

Best part?! DJ Kabila will be spinning the decks at Playa’s “Sol Celebration” this weekend.

Think Peruvian brunch with stunning beach views – need we say more? And for those of you looking to take things to the next level, table packages are available.

And if you’re in the mood for a more laid-back experience, book a sunbed and enjoy lunch and sunset drinks at SĀN!

Or, transport your taste buds to the Mediterranean at Gallery 740. And for those of you craving Italian delicacies, Loren is the place to be.

And the fun doesn’t stop there. The Club offers a unique “Dock and Dine” experience where you can dock your yacht for free at West Bay and enjoy a dining experience or a day at the pool at any of The Club’s restaurants. It’s the ultimate way to take your beach game to the next level.

Book your next beach getaway at The Club and experience the ultimate beach lifestyle. With unparalleled serenity, bespoke parties, and a redefined beach experience, you’ll never want to leave.

Grab your sunnies and your appetite and get ready for a taste of paradise – The Club style! More deets below…

Where? The Club, at Palm West Beach

Deets on all the packages here.