The UAE Is A Lighting Up A Sea Of Green To Celebrate Saudi National Day

Today is Saudi’s 90th National Day! And the UAE is celebrating our neighbour with a sea of green; malls are sending well wishes, buildings are lighting up and while due to COVID restrictions the Lovin Dubai team can’t celebrate with our Lovin Saudi friends in person, we are there in spirit for this huge day!

To everyone at our sister site Lovin Saudi, happy National Day!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by لوڤن السعودية | Lovin Saudi (@lovinsaudi) on Sep 22, 2020 at 11:17am PDT

Dubai is green today!

#DubaiMunicipality congratulates the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia on its 90th National Day. May we always unite over our history, destiny and shared geographic lands.🇦🇪🇸🇦#TogetherForever#Saudi90thNationalDay pic.twitter.com/ukItGT7mwx — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) September 23, 2020

UAE leaders sent well wishes and we’re sharing in the celebrations here in Dubai

“Our history narrates tales of brotherhood and unity that forever remain unchanged”

One sky unites us, and our history narrates tales of brotherhood and unity that forever remain unchanged. We wish our friends and brothers in Saudi Arabia peace and prosperity. #TogetherForever pic.twitter.com/85HIXmXFvZ — Downtown Dubai by Emaar (@MyDowntownDubai) September 23, 2020

Malls are sending well wishes

Together, we celebrate the joy and happiness this day brings. Ibn Battuta Mall you a Happy Saudi National Day! #ExploreIBM #MyDubai #IbnBattuta #Mall #Dubailife معاً، نحتفل بكل فخر وفرح بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، ابن بطوطة مول يتقدم إليكم بأرق التهاني بمناسبة العيد الوطني السعودي! pic.twitter.com/NYCKjC7eZc — Ibn Battuta Mall (@IbnBattuta_Mall) September 23, 2020

Happy national day!