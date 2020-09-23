Latest
The UAE Is A Lighting Up A Sea Of Green To Celebrate Saudi National Day
Today is Saudi’s 90th National Day!
And the UAE is celebrating our neighbour with a sea of green; malls are sending well wishes, buildings are lighting up and while due to COVID restrictions the Lovin Dubai team can’t celebrate with our Lovin Saudi friends in person, we are there in spirit for this huge day!
To everyone at our sister site Lovin Saudi, happy National Day!
Dubai is green today!
#DubaiMunicipality congratulates the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia on its 90th National Day. May we always unite over our history, destiny and shared geographic lands.🇦🇪🇸🇦#TogetherForever#Saudi90thNationalDay pic.twitter.com/ukItGT7mwx
— بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) September 23, 2020
UAE leaders sent well wishes and we’re sharing in the celebrations here in Dubai
#الإمارات تشارك المملكة احتفالاتها بـ #اليوم_الوطني_السعودي90#معاً_أبداً .. في الحزم والعزم والبناء #وام pic.twitter.com/hLXHiJXg97
— وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) September 23, 2020
“Our history narrates tales of brotherhood and unity that forever remain unchanged”
One sky unites us, and our history narrates tales of brotherhood and unity that forever remain unchanged. We wish our friends and brothers in Saudi Arabia peace and prosperity. #TogetherForever pic.twitter.com/85HIXmXFvZ
— Downtown Dubai by Emaar (@MyDowntownDubai) September 23, 2020
Malls are sending well wishes
Together, we celebrate the joy and happiness this day brings. Ibn Battuta Mall you a Happy Saudi National Day! #ExploreIBM #MyDubai #IbnBattuta #Mall #Dubailife
معاً، نحتفل بكل فخر وفرح بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، ابن بطوطة مول يتقدم إليكم بأرق التهاني بمناسبة العيد الوطني السعودي! pic.twitter.com/NYCKjC7eZc
— Ibn Battuta Mall (@IbnBattuta_Mall) September 23, 2020
Happy national day!
The DIFC Courts family wishes all the Saudis a happy 90th national day.#UAE #KSA #Dubai #DXB #GCC #DIFC #SaudiNationalDay #court #unity #happy #SaudiArabia #saudinationalday90 #Saudi pic.twitter.com/LaTyju3F3U
— DIFC Courts (@DIFCCourts) September 23, 2020