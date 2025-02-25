Savour Special Iftar And Suhoor Experiences This Ramadan At A Luxurious Palm Jumeirah Resort

The countdown to Ramadan is on, and less than a week left! That means adding all those yummy Iftar and Suhoor meals on your calendars!

If you’re looking to make this Ramadan unforgettable…then go no further than Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, because this swanky resort is is pulling out all the stops!

Whether you’re craving a mouthwatering Iftar with Shisha, a magical Suhoor under the stars, or a relaxing staycation with your loved ones, this spot has it ALL. Seriously, if you’re in Dubai, you won’t want to miss this!

Ramadan with Levantera means the most GORGEOUS views and henna moments at Palm Jumeirah!

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah welcomes you with the coziest vibes, perfect for gathering with family and friends. The Iftar buffet is loaded with all your Middle Eastern favorites, from delicious mezzeh to juicy grilled meats, slow-cooked lamb ouzi, and a dessert souk that’s basically a sweet lover’s paradise. PLUS there’s also some amazing Shisha options to choose from! Just when you think it can’t get any better, enjoy the soulful sounds of live oud, mesmerizing hand pan music, and the chance to adorn yourself with henna, are ALL available on-site throughout Ramadan!

Feeling like a late-night chill? Suhoor at Levantera is the way to go. Think intimate vibes, a delicious à la carte menu, and premium shisha under the stars – pure magic!

Check out the yummy details below:

– Iftar: Sunset to 9 pm

– Suhoor:11 pm to 1 am (Sun-Thurs) | 11 pm to 2 am (Fri-Sat)

– Prices: AED 245 per adult | AED 125 per child (6-12) | Kids under 5 dine free!

– For Bookings: Call +971 4 666 1430 or email dine.palmjumeirah@marriotthotels.com

Too comfy to leave the house? Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah has THE ultimate home boxes for your cozy Ramadan nights!

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah’s Iftar at Home Boxes bring the feast straight to your doorstep. And it’s the FULL spread featuring traditional mezzeh, aromatic stews, succulent grilled meats, and the most irresistible Arabic sweets. Perfect for families, small gatherings, or even as a thoughtful gift during Ramadan.

Don’t miss the deets below!

– Serves: Up to 6 guests

– Price: AED 795 per box

– Pre-order 24 hours in advance: Call +971 4 666 1430 or email dine.palmjumeirah@marriotthotels.com

Ramadan staycations are calling your name to make this month EXTRA memorable

Need a break? How about a peaceful staycation on Palm Jumeirah? Marriott Resort’s Ramadan Retreat is all about slowing down, relaxing, and creating beautiful memories with your loved ones. Enjoy an exquisite Iftar buffet, chill Suhoor moments, and rejuvenate at Saray Spa with soothing hammam rituals.

Plus, the Kids Club keeps the little ones entertained while you soak in the magic of Arabian nights.

Check the tempting offers and perks below!

– Starting from: AED 1,200+++ per night for 2 adults and 2 kids under 12

– Includes: Iftar buffet & à la carte, Suhoor at Levantera or in-room

– For Bookings: Call +971 4 666 1111, email marriottpalm.reservations@marriotthotels.com

Make sure to save the links to book for Iftar, Suhoor, and your amazing take away box!

Whether you’re breaking your fast with an incredible buffet, chilling with a late-night Suhoor under the stars, or unwinding with a luxurious staycation, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah has it all.

Don’t miss out on these unforgettable experiences!