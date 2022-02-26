Schedule Your Weekend Plans In Style With These 7 FUN Ideas

It’s Friday, Friday – gotta get down on Friday. Our new weekend may still feel odd as ever, but it’s here and it’s here to stay.

The great thing about living in Dubai is that your to-do list is never to be empty, due to the range of plans one can take part in. Foodie hangout? No problem, Partying the night out? Oh yes, a desert campout? Double yes.

So if you’ve not scheduled in some wicked plans for the weekend, your time is now to select from these many options

1. Dine at Salero Tapas for a fully-Spanish themed night

Who knew that inside Kempinski Hotel at the Mall of the Emirates is a fabulous tapas place that will transport you straight back to your travels. Dine the chicken paellas, batata bravos, sangria and churros while you listen to live music in a true-to-core bodega style eatery.

This Spanish-themed resto has all the hots and it is ready for you!

Where? Salero Tapas & Bodega, Kempinski Hotel Mall Of The Emirates

2. Singalong to The Kooks live at The Coca Cola Arena

This is the indie/rock band that accompanied millennials throughout their teens with huge sunny hits like ‘She Moves In Her Own Way’, ‘You Don’t Love Me’ & ‘Naive’ and they’re coming to Dubai for a one-night-only gig.

With heaps of chart-toppers under their belts, the band is bringing their hits (which have been streamed one billion times) to the Coca-Cola Arena on February 27 – don’t miss it!

Tickets from AED250: Get your tickets for The Kooks at the Coca-Cola Arena here now

3. Watch the People’s Fighter Club!

Boxing enthusiasts and fans will surely enjoy the People’s Fighters match that’ll take place in Dubai’s Emirates Golf Club on February 25, 2022 at 2pm. Catch WBC International Bamtamweight titleholder (Guillermo Rigondeaux VS Vincent Astrolabio) and WBA Asia Super Featherweight Title (Herrera vs YAP).

Tickets here:

800tickects.com

Bookmyshow.com

4. A little staycay never hurt nobody – and definitely not at The Rixos Palm

Stay at The Rixos Palm in an all-inclusive weekend, complete with an all-day buffet dining concept at A LA Turca and Turqoise for delicious Turkish and international cuisine.

Otherwise, L’Olivo, an Italian restaurant is also available for foodies, along with Aqua & more for some Mediterranean goodies or Toro Loco for some juicy ribs. The kiddos can enjoy an exclusive venue at the Rixy Kids Club, complete with its own pool, slides, indoor cinema and a children’s amphitheatre. Talk about EVERYTHING in one place. A staycat at The Rixos Palm also means getting to indulge in its many exclusive sports club offers, such as: the water activities, aqua jumping, antigravity yoga, and stand-up paddle boarding.

In short, it’s the place to get away.

More info here.

5. Go on a road trip to Hatta or Jebel Jais – the weather calls for it!

The weather is perfect for outdoorsy activities and all UAE residents know that we must take advantage of however long we’ll have the cool breeze for. So if you’ve yet to have gone on a road trip, call up your friends or family members and choose a spot.

Kayak in Hatta, or have a lush BBQ atop Jebel Jais, or how about a staycation at one of the resorts in Khor Fakkan?

We have several lists here, to help you prep for your day or weekend trip.

6. How about a luxe staycay that’s both rejuvenating and in the middle of the desert?

There’s something calming about being one with nature, especially the desert. Now combine that with a spa-cation and you’ve got yourself a serene weekend.

Discover that paradise at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert as they create the ultimate spa experience for day visitors and overnight guests.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa in Ras Al Khaimah offers many treatments that’ll put you in a tranquil state of mind and body

More info here.

7. Head to an exclusive pop-up food festival at Purani Dilli Sheikh Zayed Road

…where renowned guest chef Osama Jalili will be taking over the kitchen with a mouth-watering creation from Old Delhi.

The two-week Shahjahanabad Festival will take place at Purani Dilli Sheikh Zayed Road from the 25th of February to the 1st of March and at Purani Dilli Downtown from the 2nd to the 6th of March.

What: Shahjahanabad Food Festival

Where: Purani Dilli Sheikh Zayed Road

When: 25th,26th or 27th of February

Time: 7 PM onwards