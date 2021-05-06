Throwback Thursday: Footage Of Selena Gomez And Gigi Hadid In Dubai Have Resurfaced

Remember when Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and her former boyfriend Cody Simpson visited Dubai for NYE and did as we ‘Dubai-ans’ do.

Neither do we, until a throwback video of that very trip resurfaced on Twitter on Thursday.

Throwback Thursday: Selena Gomez , Gigi Hadid, and co enjoying a nice day out at the beach

As you do.