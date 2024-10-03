Spike Into The New Season With Thrilling Volleyball Action In The Vice President Cup

The UAE Volleyball Federation kicks off the new 2024-2025 sports season with the highly anticipated Vice President’s Cup Volleyball Championship. Running from the 20th of September to the 22nd of October, the event will feature eight competing teams. This marks the first championship organized by the Federation for the season, setting the stage for a competitive and thrilling volleyball journey ahead.

The tournament format consists of two groups, with Shabab Al Ahli, Baniyas, Al Nasr, and Al Ain forming Group 1, and Al Wasl, Hatta, Ajman, and Al Jazira in Group 2. The competition will follow a single-round league system, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will then face off in a final round comprising three matches, where the team that secures two victories will be crowned the champion.

On the Other hand, Shabab Al Ahli Club’s impressive victory last season highlighted their exceptional teamwork and strategic cohesion. Key players consistently delivered standout performances which led the team to win the trophy.

