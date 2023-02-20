Starbucks UAE Now Has Spanish Latte Making All Our Winter Dreams Come True

If you know, you know that the UAE and the people who live in it are BIG on coffee, much like the rest of the globe. Local and major cafés are on every corner in every Emirate.

Spanish latté is a name so common in every UAE resident’s mind that we believe we can find it in almost every cafe’s menu but did you know that Starbucks has finally added this local fave to their wide-range of caffeinated delights.

Yep, it’s here: you can now head to your local Starbucks for… the Spanish Latté!

The Starbucks Spanish Latte is handcrafted with their signature espresso and is available at drive thru’s, your local neighbourhood store or you can get it delivered to your door with Deliveroo or Talabat.

It comes in the usual: hot or cold

Depending on your choice, the espresso-based drink can be sipped either iced or hot.

But with the current weather we’ve been having, and the late-night camping in the desert: a sip from a hot latté is akin to weighted blanket by the fireplace. It’s just so darn cosy.

Every coffee lover’s dream, answered

With this launch, you can finally get the sweet and creamy drink at any Starbucks in the UAE.

Dubai, giving coffee aficionados a chance to enjoy their favorite beverage in a whole new way.

The camp-outs, long drives, drives to work in the morning, late night car dates, or movie nights alone at home, accompanied by a Spanish latté in hand? It’s giving this writer the warm, fuzzy vibes already.

So go ahead, and make your UAE winter vibes even better – you deserve it!