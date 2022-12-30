Step Away From The Hustle And Bustle Of The City And Celebrate New Year’s In This Incredible Oasis

Get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and celebrate the New Year in an entirely different way. How about the desert?

Liwa Village celebrates Emirati culture, art, music and adventure and for New Year’s Eve, they’ve got a jam-packed itinerary for the whole family!

Ring in the New Year in the unforgettable oasis at Liwa Village

P.S. it’s expected to stay open until January 6 just in case you miss this one!

Every family member and friend will find the activity they love because there are 6 different zones curated just for you and your interests

There’s truly something for everyone in each of the zones.

For the arts and craft loves, the Oasis will turn into a place to calm your nerves with activities like jewellery making, pot-painting and more! The Souk will take you deep into the culture and traditions of the region For the youngsters and gamers, there’s a Playzone that’s packed with cult-fave games, entertainment and treats. The Pavilion is the perfect hang-out spot for you to pause, eat, rest and reconnect. The award-winning restaurant, Zuma will also be present in the magical Liwa Village. Tuck into contemporary Japanese delicacies in the most incredible setting.

Get star-struck because big names in the Arabic music industry are going to hit the stage

All eyes will be on the main stage as 3 Khaleeji stars including Kuwaiti singer, Khaled Al Mulla, and Saudi artists Khalid Abdulrahman and Ali Bin Mohammed will sing your favourite songs.

Take a seat in the traditional majlis and enjoy the performances through the enormous digital screens.

Once the concert is over and the clock strikes midnight, all the attention will go to the fireworks which will paint the skies and light up the sandy dunes

The important deets

When? Weekdays (4 pm – 2am) Weekends (2 pm – 2am) until 8 Jan

Where? Liwa Village, Abu Dhabi

How much? AED15 per person. Get yours here!